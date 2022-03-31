No fine for not using mask in public places from tomorrow: BMC

Left Menu

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022.The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate. Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022.

The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.

In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate. ''At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus is under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged,'' the BMC release stated. Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

