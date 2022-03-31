Zelenskiy thanks Turkey for readiness to guarantee Ukraine's security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey's readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in a call on Thursday, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine's president also wrote that the two leaders "agreed on further steps towards peace."
Turkey hosted peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Tuesday, where the Ukrainian side proposed a system of security guarantees by several third countries, including Turkey.
