Russian forces killed 148 children, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 airports, Kyiv says

Russian forces have killed 148 children during shelling and air strikes, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Thursday.

More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, it said in a statement. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

