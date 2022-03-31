Saudi Arabia responded positively to U.N. truce for Yemen, says official

Saudi Arabia has responded positively to a ceasefire proposal for Yemen presented by United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg, a Saudi official said on Thursday.

Grundberg has said he was engaging with warring parties in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for seven years, to reach a truce for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which starts this weekend.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Chris Reese)

