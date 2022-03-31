Left Menu

Saudi Arabia responded positively to U.N. truce for Yemen, says official

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:48 IST
Saudi Arabia responded positively to U.N. truce for Yemen, says official
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has responded positively to a ceasefire proposal for Yemen presented by United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg, a Saudi official said on Thursday.

Grundberg has said he was engaging with warring parties in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for seven years, to reach a truce for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which starts this weekend.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022