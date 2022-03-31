Left Menu

Russia says fully met obligations on 2030 Eurobonds

The Russian finance ministry said it has met its obligations on 2030 Eurobonds in full as its payment agent, the Bank of New York Mellon, has received $329.2 million on coupon payments and a partial redemption of the 2030 papers.

It was the fifth coupon payment due on the country's international bonds since Russia faced sweeping sanctions over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

