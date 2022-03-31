Russia says fully met obligations on 2030 Eurobonds
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:52 IST
The Russian finance ministry said it has met its obligations on 2030 Eurobonds in full as its payment agent, the Bank of New York Mellon, has received $329.2 million on coupon payments and a partial redemption of the 2030 papers.
It was the fifth coupon payment due on the country's international bonds since Russia faced sweeping sanctions over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
