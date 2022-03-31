'Tackling COVID was military operation', says Lekhi

Tackling coronavirus situation in the last two years was nothing less than a military operation for India, Union Minister of State For External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Thursday.

The biggest challenges for India have been the COVID-19 pandemic, evacuation of students from Ukraine, and helping Indians return from Afghanistan, she said at the launch of the book ‘Crunch Time - Narendra Modi’s National Security Crises’.

She said Modi has the capacity to move from one crisis to the other and use all that to build a country. “Meeting a challenge in the eye, you need a heart which is fully committed to the nation and that’s what Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is all about,” she said. The book, written by social scientist Sreeram Chaulia, talks about the challenges faced by the PM and his approach towards crisis situations. Speaking at the event, Chaulia said that in his book he has detailed four different crisis situations the country faced. “Crisis in many ways is inevitable. This is not a piece about China or Pakistan. This book is about evolution of our strategic culture,” he said.

