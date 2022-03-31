Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:56 IST
IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs LSG
Lucknow Super Giants Innings: KL Rahul c Rayudu b Pretorius 40 Quinton de Kock c Dhoni b Pretorius 61 Manish Pandey c DJ Bravo b Tushar Deshpande 5 Evin Lewis not out 55 Deepak Hooda c Ravindra Jadeja b DJ Bravo 13 Ayush Badoni not out 19 Extras: (LB-6, W-12) 18 Total: (For 4 wickets in 19.3 Overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-99, 2-106 , 3-139 , 4-171.

Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 3.3-0-39-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-40-1, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-35-1,Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-21-0, Moeen Ali 1-0-14-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-31-2, Shivam Dube 1-0-25-0).

