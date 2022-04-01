Central Railway official arrested in graft case

The anti-corruption unit of the CBI has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor, an official release said.

A B Chaturvedi, the accused, had allegedly demanded the bribe to clear bills of railway contractor Subash Surana, a resident of Wardha. Chaturvedi was arrested while allegedly accepting bribe at his office. An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, the release said.

