Central Railway official arrested in graft case

The anti-corruption unit of the CBI has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor, an official release said.A B Chaturvedi, the accused, had allegedly demanded the bribe to clear bills of railway contractor Subash Surana, a resident of Wardha.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:01 IST
The anti-corruption unit of the CBI has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor, an official release said.

A B Chaturvedi, the accused, had allegedly demanded the bribe to clear bills of railway contractor Subash Surana, a resident of Wardha. Chaturvedi was arrested while allegedly accepting bribe at his office. An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, the release said.

