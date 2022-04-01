Central Railway official arrested in graft case
The anti-corruption unit of the CBI has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor, an official release said.A B Chaturvedi, the accused, had allegedly demanded the bribe to clear bills of railway contractor Subash Surana, a resident of Wardha.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The anti-corruption unit of the CBI has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor, an official release said.
A B Chaturvedi, the accused, had allegedly demanded the bribe to clear bills of railway contractor Subash Surana, a resident of Wardha. Chaturvedi was arrested while allegedly accepting bribe at his office. An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chaturvedi
- Wardha
- Subash Surana
- the Prevention of Corruption Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Siddhant Chaturvedi gives glimpse into his Holi celebrations on 'Yudhra' film set
FM Sitharaman and Shiva Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi spar during discussion on Appropriation Bills
Manish Malhotra brings glitz, glamour to FDCI X Lakme stage with Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Pushpak Bullion case: ED seeks non-bailable warrant against Hawala operator Nandkishor Chaturvedi