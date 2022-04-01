U.S. wants Ukraine's borders to be respected as before invasion -Pentagon

The United States wants Ukraine's borders to be respected as before the invasion was launched and it seems Russia is prioritizing taking the eastern Donbass region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We want Ukraine's sovereignty, all of their sovereignty, their borders as it was before the end of February to be respected," he told Fox News.

