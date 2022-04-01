Russia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table - Canada PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Russia cannot be a constructive partner in the G20, which is composed by most of the world's largest economies, because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said G20 leaders were having conversations about Russia's presence in the G20 because the Ukraine invasion has "upended economic growth for everyone around the world and can't possibly be a constructive partner."

