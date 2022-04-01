Russia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table - Canada PM
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:03 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Russia cannot be a constructive partner in the G20, which is composed by most of the world's largest economies, because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said G20 leaders were having conversations about Russia's presence in the G20 because the Ukraine invasion has "upended economic growth for everyone around the world and can't possibly be a constructive partner."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 14-Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London
Russia sanctions pierce luxury jet world's ultra-private bubble
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sanctions on Russia are also about protecting Japan says former minister Kono