Left Menu

Berlin has supplied more than 80 mln euros of arms to Kyiv, minister says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:12 IST
Berlin has supplied more than 80 mln euros of arms to Kyiv, minister says
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has delivered more than 80 million euros ($88.62 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine so far, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on a visit to New York on Thursday.

"We have supplied arms for more than 80 million (euros), and more are to follow," she told reporters, responding to criticism Berlin was not delivering enough military aid to Kyiv.

($1 = 0.9028 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022