Berlin has supplied more than 80 mln euros of arms to Kyiv, minister says

Germany has delivered more than 80 million euros ($88.62 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine so far, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on a visit to New York on Thursday.

"We have supplied arms for more than 80 million (euros), and more are to follow," she told reporters, responding to criticism Berlin was not delivering enough military aid to Kyiv.

($1 = 0.9028 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)