Indian Oil suspends 3 officers for financial malpractice

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday said it has suspended three of its Nagpur-based employees for alleged financial malpractice.

A press release by Indian Oil said in response to two separate FIRs filed by the CBI and the ACB, Nagpur, against three of its city-based employees for alleged financial malpractice, the PSU has placed the officers concerned under suspension pending an investigation.

The accused officers were suspended on on March 25, it said.

Indian Oil is keeping a close watch on investigation proceedings and shall initiate stringent action against the accused officers, as per the Conduct Discipline and Appeal Rules of the corporation, if they are found guilty, the release said. PTI CLS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

