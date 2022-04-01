Russia says it will open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on April 1 - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:14 IST
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Tass news agency reported.
It quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying Moscow was acting on a request that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian govt sites facing unprecedented cyber attacks -TASS cites digital ministry
Basketball-U.S. WNBA All-Star Griner's detention in Russia extended -TASS
Basketball-U.S. WNBA All-Star Griner's detention in Russia extended -TASS
Hilary Duff slams Russian President Vladimir Putin in emotional post about Ukraine, says she's 'gutted and angry'
Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats- TASS cites ambassador