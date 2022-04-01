U.S. says Russia's demand of roubles for gas is sign of 'desperation'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles is a sign of Moscow's economic and financial "desperation" caused by Western sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
European nations, some of which rely heavily on Russian gas, have rejected the demand and Germany's government said it amounted to "blackmail."
