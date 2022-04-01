Not clear Russian convoy to Kyiv exists anymore, Pentagon says
The Pentagon said on Thursday it was not clear that Russia's convoy of military vehicles to Kyiv, which once stretched some 40 miles, even exists anymore after failing to accomplish its mission. "I don't even know if it still exists at this point... They never really accomplished their mission," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.
The stalled convoy became a symbol of Russia's battlefield difficulties and had been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces during the first weeks of the more than month-long invasion.
