U.S. says small number of outstanding issues in Iran nuclear talks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said a small number of outstanding issues remain in nuclear talks with Iran, adding that the onus is on Tehran to make those decisions.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States has "tactical differences" with Israel on Iran, but no strategic disagreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel last weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iran
- United States
- Ned Price
- U.S.
- State
- The U.S. State Department
- Antony Blinken
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Panama seeks review of U.S. trade pact, flags certain farm goods
Panama seeks review of U.S. trade pact, flags certain farm goods
U.S. CFTC chair says ongoing Ukraine tragedy has led to 'extreme volatility,' but markets responding well
Honduran judge authorizes extradition of ex-President Hernandez to U.S.
Honduran judge grants U.S. extradition request for ex-President Hernandez