U.S. says small number of outstanding issues in Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said a small number of outstanding issues remain in nuclear talks with Iran, adding that the onus is on Tehran to make those decisions.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States has "tactical differences" with Israel on Iran, but no strategic disagreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel last weekend.

