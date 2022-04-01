Fire at Pune godown, one injured

One person was injured after fire broke out at a godown in Pune's Nana Peth area late Thursday night, said a fire official.

The fire was brought under control around 1am and cooling off process is going on, he added.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out at a godown of some wooden objects, sponge, and spare parts located near Quarter gate area in Nana Peth. ''We received the call about the fire at 11.35 pm and immediately 8 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. So far, one person has been injured in the incident and he has been rushed to the hospital,'' said the fire official.

A fire personnel too sustained a leg injury during the operation while the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)