So far, two persons have been injured in the incident and while one has been rushed to the hospital, another was given treatment at a stationary ambulance, said a fire official.Besides, two persons who sustained burn and other injuries, two fire officials were also injured during the operation, he said.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-04-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 02:13 IST
Fire at Pune godown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons including two firemen were injured after fire broke out at a godown in Pune's Nana Peth area late Thursday night, said an official.

The fire was brought under control around 1am and cooling off process is going on, he added.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out at a godown of some wooden objects, sponge, and spare parts located near Quarter gate area in Nana Peth. ''We received the call about the fire at 11.35 pm and immediately 8 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. So far, two persons have been injured in the incident and while one has been rushed to the hospital, another was given treatment at a stationary ambulance,'' said a fire official.

Besides, two persons who sustained burn and other injuries, two fire officials were also injured during the operation, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

