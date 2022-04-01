Colombia AG, procurator to investigate possible rights violations by army

Colombia's attorney general's office and procurator each said on Thursday they will investigate possible human rights violations by the country's military after the army reported it killed 11 dissident FARC fighters who their community says were civilians.

The case is the most recent accusation of rights violations by the army, which has a long history of unlawful actions including the extrajudicial executions of some 6,400 civilians between 2002 and 2008. The army said this week that those killed in a confrontation with soldiers in a rural area of Puerto Leguizamo in Putumayo province, were members of a group of former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal.

But residents have told local media the dead include a community leader, his wife, a 16-year-old child and an indigenous leader, none with connections to armed groups. "A commission of prosecutors specialized in human rights, criminalists, forensic pathologists and investigators have been sent to the site and are carrying out collection of probatory material," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told Reuters.

The procurator general, which investigates public officials and can remove people from their posts, said in a public letter to the head of the armed forces that accusations from human rights groups contradict information from the Defense Ministry and army. "Attacks against the civilian population are forbidden by international humanitarian law," the letter said, requesting further information from the army.

General Juan Carlos Correa, commander of the aviation and air assault division that conducted the operation, told Reuters all human rights protocols were followed. The objective was to capture a FARC dissident leader accused of drug trafficking, but people dressed in civilian clothes fired on troops and helicopters, he said.

Groups like Human Rights Watch and the United Nations have asked the government to investigate. Colombia's nearly six decades of internal conflict have killed at least 260,000 people and displaced millions.

