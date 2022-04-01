UK says Russia redeploying elements of forces from Georgia to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 03:46 IST
Russia is redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Thursday.
"Between 1,200 and 2,000 of these Russian troops are being reorganised into 3x Battalion Tactical Groups," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
