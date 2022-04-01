England's COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 13 people – ONS
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST
England's COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 13 people in the week ending March 26, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, up from 1 in 16 recorded in the previous week.
