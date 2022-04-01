Chinese Premier says China pushes for peace talks on Ukraine 'in its own way' – state media
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders on Friday that China pushes for peace talks on Ukraine in "its own way", state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Li reiterated that China advocates for the safeguard of international law and international norms, including the territorial integrity of all countries, CCTV reported.
EU and Chinese leaders met for their first summit in two years on Friday with Brussels pressing Beijing for assurances that it will neither supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow circumvent Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
