Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Apr 2

- Sri Lanka declares emergency amidst protest over economic crisis.

- Stories on Russia's Ukraine attack.

- Political developments in Pakistan amidst no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

- Global COVID-19 situation and vaccine-related developments.

- Stories relating to the Omicron variant.

PTI CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)