Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Apr 2
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 10:04 IST
- Country:
- India
- Sri Lanka declares emergency amidst protest over economic crisis.
- Stories on Russia's Ukraine attack.
- Political developments in Pakistan amidst no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- Global COVID-19 situation and vaccine-related developments.
- Stories relating to the Omicron variant.
