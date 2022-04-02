Following are the top stories at 2 pm: NATION DEL27 INDIA-NEPAL-2NDLD-TALKS India, Nepal vow to further expand bilateral ties New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday inaugurated a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal after they vowed to significantly expand the bilateral ties in wide-ranging talks.

DEL28 RS-BILLS Seven Bills on RS agenda in last week of budget session New Delhi: The government will bring seven bills in Rajya Sabha during the final week of the budget session of which three have already been passed by Lok Sabha.

DEL15 NMC-MBBS-CHARAK SHAPATH NMC recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' New Delhi: Medical education regulator National Medical Commission (NMC) has recommended that 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' should replace the Hippocratic Oath in a new curriculum for MBBS courses and students pursuing them in the country.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 1,260 new Covid cases, 83 deaths; active case count falls to 13K New Delhi: India's virus tally rose to 4,30,27,035 with 1,260 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the number of active infections further declined to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

BOM2 GJ-KEJRIWAL-ASHRAM Kejriwal, Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of their two-day visit to the city. BOM1 MH-NCB WITNESS-DEATH Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack: Police Mumbai: Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur, police said on Saturday.

BOM3 MH-MVA GOVT-THACKERAY Those trying to topple MVA govt being given befitting reply through development work: Thackeray Mumbai: Claiming that there was was no internal unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said a befitting reply is being given through development works to those trying to topple it.

CAL1 AN-VIRUS-FREE Active case count hits zero, A&N Islands turn coronavirus-free Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands became a COVID-free union territory with the active case count falling to zero, a senior health official said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-ARBITRAL AWARDS 'Very sorry state of affairs': SC over delay in execution of arbitral awards New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over delay in execution of arbitral awards, calling it ''a very sorry state of affairs''.

BUSINESS DEL13 BIZ-INDIA-AUS-TRADE PACT India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties New Delhi: India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products.

DEL29 BIZ-PM-TRADE PACT India-Aus trade pact to facilitate exchange of students, professionals, tourists: PM Modi New Delhi: The economic cooperation and trade agreement signed between India and Australia will enable the two countries to fully leverage the existing opportunities, besides facilitating the exchange of students, professionals and tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

DEL3 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 7.20 New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

FOREIGN FGN21 LANKA-2NDLD EMERGENCY Sri Lanka declares public emergency amidst protests over worst economic crisis Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a nationwide public emergency amidst a spate of protests, including outside his house, over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

FGN19 US-BIDEN-INDIANS-LD NOMINATION Biden nominates Indian-origin woman attorney and certified public accountant to key admin positions Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin civil rights attorney Kalpana Kotagal and certified public accountant Vinay Singh to key administration positions. By Lalit K Jha FGN24 LANKA-COALITION Lanka economic crisis: Ruling coalition party urges Prez Gotabaya to form all-party govt Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Maithripala Sirisena’s Freedom Party has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an all-party government to tide over the worst economic crisis in the island nation and said that it may leave the alliance if its request was ignored.

FGN8 US-SINGH Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: WH Washington: Top Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh discussed goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during his recent trip to New Delhi, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha.

