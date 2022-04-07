All 24 ministers of Andhra Pradesh submit resignation to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy at a cabinet meeting: Official sources.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
All 24 ministers of Andhra Pradesh submit resignation to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy at a cabinet meeting: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Jaganmohan Reddy
Advertisement