World News Roundup: Smuggled sketches offer glimpses into harsh Myanmar prison; Analysis-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win' and more

Smuggled sketches offer glimpses into harsh Myanmar prison

In one drawing, dozens of men sit crammed into a single room, hunched with their knees together, every inch of space occupied. In another, they lie back to back on the floor, their faces straining with discomfort. Fourteen sketches smuggled out of Myanmar's Insein Prison and interviews with eight former prisoners offer a rare glimpse inside the country's most notorious jail, where thousands of political prisoners have been sent since last year's military coup and communication with the outside world is sharply limited.

Analysis-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'

China's abstentions on U.N. votes to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine are a "win", said the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, underscoring how Beijing's balancing act between its ally Russia and the West may be the best outcome for Washington. Beijing has refused to call Russia's actions in Ukraine an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.

Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to S.Arabia

A Turkish court on Thursday halted the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and transferred it to Saudi Arabia, a ruling that drew condemnation from rights groups and comes as Ankara mends ties with Riyadh. The decision was expected after the prosecutor called last week for the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred from Istanbul to Riyadh. The justice minister later endorsed the request, which was initially sought by Riyadh.

Russia wants to take all Ukraine, says Ukrainian deputy defence minister

Russia's long-term objective is to seize all of Ukraine even though the short-term focus of its invasion is now on the east of the country, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday. She said Russian forces were biding their time in Ukraine as Moscow stepped up intelligence operations there and learnt how best to fight Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as its forces pound east and south

Ukraine renewed a call on Thursday for financial sanctions crippling enough to force Moscow to end the war and its officials rushed to evacuate civilians from cities and towns in the east and south pounded by Russian artillery and missiles.

The democratic world must stop buying Russian oil and cut off Russian banks from the international finance system, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that economic concerns should not come above punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.

Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts

A day after coal and fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union's sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives' waters, maritime data shows. In Italy, four days later, authorities seized another of Melnichenko's vessels – the world's largest sailing yacht, estimated by Italian financial police to be worth $578 million.

Yemen president cedes powers to council as Saudi Arabia pushes to end war

Yemen's president delegated power to a presidential council and dismissed his deputy on Thursday in moves aimed at supporting U.N.-led efforts to revive negotiations to end a bitter seven-year war. Riyadh announced $3 billion in financial aid to the Saudi-backed government after the announcement by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. It called for talks with the Houthi group that controls the north and has been battling a Saudi-led coalition.

China warns U.S. against House Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan

China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and the subject is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, especially given strong U.S. military and political support for the island.

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. He also said the situation provided room for new business opportunities as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.

Sri Lanka must restructure $1 billion debt, needs stability - says outgoing finance minister

Sri Lanka must look at restructuring a $1 billion sovereign debt due for payment in July, the outgoing finance minister told parliament on Thursday, urging an end to calls for a change in government amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. The opposition and some partners of the ruling coalition rejected calls this week for a unity government from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he disbanded his cabinet, in the hope of quelling weeks-long street protests over shortages of fuel, power, food and medicine.

