US Domestic News Roundup: Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care; Trump Jr. texted Meadows after 2020 election to press Trump second term -CNN and more

Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care

Alabama's Republican governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature just a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. The measure makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

Trump Jr. texted Meadows after 2020 election to press Trump second term -CNN

Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election to outline ways to keep his father in office, CNN reported, citing a review of the message turned over to congressional investigators. The text from then-President Donald Trump's eldest son was sent Nov. 5, 2020, as votes in several states were still being tallied, and laid out ideas to subvert the Electoral College process to ensure a second term for Trump, CNN said on Friday.

Jury acquits two men in Michigan governor kidnapping case, deadlocks on two others

A federal jury on Friday acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial for two other men after jurors could not come to a verdict for them. The men were charged in a plot prosecutors say had been inspired by their fierce opposition to pandemic-related restrictions that Whitmer's office imposed, and faced charges including conspiracy to kidnap and use a weapon of mass destruction.

U.S. judge weighs detention for two men accused of impersonating security agents

A judge said on Friday that he needs more information before he can determine whether to jail two men who are accused of impersonating U.S. law enforcement agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts, including rent-free apartments. "This is a complicated case. I've never seen one quite like it," said Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Idaho's top court temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

Idaho's top court on Friday temporarily blocked a recently enacted six-week abortion ban from taking effect which is modeled on a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. The Idaho Supreme Court in a two-page order https://tmsnrt.rs/3upiqzO prevented the law from being implemented until the court could hear a challenge by Planned Parenthood seeking to invalidate the measure, which was to take effect on April 22.

Former USC water polo coach convicted in college admissions scandal trial

A former University of Southern California water polo coach was convicted on Friday on charges he accepted more than $200,000 in bribes to help children get into the school as fake athletic recruits in the latest trial to result from the U.S. college admissions scandal. A federal jury in Boston found Jovan Vavic, 60, guilty on all three charges he faced following an investigation into a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, corporate executives and coaches at elite universities.

Trump Organization wins suit against New York City over golf course contract

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company on Friday won a lawsuit against New York City over its cancellation of a golf course contract after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit filed last June said the contract was improperly terminated by then-New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio's administration. The Trump Organization has managed the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough since it opened in 2015.

Omicron spawns U.S. search for better kids' masks, new standard

The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. Adult N95 masks are federally regulated and considered a gold standard. They were among the "better masks" U.S. health officials recommended in January to protect against Omicron. For children, no comparable U.S.-regulated mask exists, and some concerned parents turned to kid-sized masks made to South Korea's KF94 or China's KN95 standards instead.

New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with Trump probe subpoenas

New York state's attorney general is seeking to compel real estate company, Cushman & Wakefield, to comply with subpoenas in connection with its civil probe into the Trump Organization, according to court filings on Friday. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices for three-and-a-half years, with a focus on whether his company misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax deductions.

'We've made it': historic Supreme Court pick Jackson lauded at White House

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday celebrated her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court with a declaration that "anything is possible" in America and a reference to fulfilling the dreams of slaves. Jackson, a federal appellate judge, was confirmed to the lifetime post by the Senate on Thursday on a 53-47 vote in a milestone for the United States and a political victory for Democratic President Joe Biden, who nominated her in February. Jackson, 51, will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, later in the year on the liberal bloc of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority.

