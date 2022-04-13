Left Menu

BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy praises Biden for saying Russian actions look like genocide, says 'calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil'

Updated: 13-04-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 05:16 IST
April 12 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY PRAISES BIDEN FOR SAYING RUSSIAN ACTIONS LOOK LIKE GENOCIDE, SAYS 'CALLING THINGS BY THEIR NAMES IS ESSENTIAL TO STAND UP TO EVIL' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

