BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy praises Biden for saying Russian actions look like genocide, says 'calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil'
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 05:16 IST
April 12 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY PRAISES BIDEN FOR SAYING RUSSIAN ACTIONS LOOK LIKE GENOCIDE, SAYS 'CALLING THINGS BY THEIR NAMES IS ESSENTIAL TO STAND UP TO EVIL' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
