World News Roundup: Britain reaches deal to resettle asylum seekers in Rwanda; Worldwide COVID cases surpass 500 million as Omicron variant BA.2 surges and more

Britain reaches deal to resettle asylum seekers in Rwanda

Britain could send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda to be resettled under a new partnership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he outlined measures designed to tackle the problem of cross-Channel migration. "We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is a safe and legal one," Johnson said in a speech on Thursday in Kent, southeast England, where thousands of migrants in small boats landed on Channel beaches last year.

Worldwide COVID cases surpass 500 million as Omicron variant BA.2 surges

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron surges in many countries in Europe and Asia. The rise of BA.2 has been blamed for recent surges in China as well as record infections in Europe. It has been called the "stealth variant" because it is slightly harder to track than others.

Pakistan's new govt may have to roll back fuel, power subsidies

Pakistan's new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in internal discussions on whether to roll back fuel and power subsidies that have blown a hole in public finances amid a stuttering economy, officials said. Former premier Imran Khan who was ousted in a confidence vote this week announced a cut in petrol and electricity prices in February despite soaring global prices in a bid to win back popular support.

Russia to tow crippled warship back to port after what Ukraine says was a missile hit

Russia said the crew of its Black Sea fleet flagship was evacuated on Thursday and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike. Russia's defense ministry said the fire on the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva had been contained but left the ship badly damaged. It did not acknowledge the ship, which had more than 500 sailors on board, had been attacked and said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Troops burn villages in Myanmar heartland, seek to crush resistance

Rubble and ashes, overlooked by a single golden pagoda, are almost all that remains of the wood and brick houses most people had built for themselves in the quiet riverside village of Bin in the Buddhist heartland of central Myanmar. Bin is one of more than 100 villages partially or completely burned by Myanmar's military since the start of this year, its homes among more than 5,500 civilian buildings razed as troops try to suppress opposition to last year's coup, according to media reports collated by activist group Data For Myanmar.

Finns living near the border watch Russia warily, recall dark past

The once-bustling border crossing of Imatra, on Finland's frontier with Russia, now stands idle as the town's inhabitants cast a nervous eye towards their giant eastern neighbor following its invasion of Ukraine. Imatra, home to 26,000 people, is one of nine land crossing points along Finland's 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia.

Moldova accuses the Russian army of trying to recruit its citizens

Moldova on Thursday accused Russia's army of trying to recruit Moldovan citizens, days after British military intelligence said that Moscow was trying to replenish its forces in Ukraine by recruiting in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

Transdniestria is a narrow strip of land held by pro-Russian separatists that runs along the east of Moldova and comes to within about 25 miles (40 km) of the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Russia warns of nuclear deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defenses in the region, including by deploying nuclear weapons. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the NATO alliance. Finland will make a decision in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

Six U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan on an unannounced trip

A group of six U.S. lawmakers, including chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, landed in Taiwan on Thursday for a previously unannounced visit, in a show of support to the island in the face of Chinese pressure. The United States has no formal relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

Shanghai cases hit record as Xi reiterates the urgency of COVID curbs

China's financial hub Shanghai reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new high, a day after President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy and pandemic control measures. Shanghai is battling China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with its 25 million residents remaining largely under lockdown, though restrictions were partially eased in some areas this week.

