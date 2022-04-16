Left Menu

BRIEF-Securities And Exchange Commission Of Sri Lanka Says Decided To Direct Colombo Stock Exchange To Temporarily Close Stock Market For Five Business Days From April 18

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:29 IST
April 16 (Reuters) -

* SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF SRI LANKA SAYS DECIDED TO DIRECT COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE STOCK MARKET FOR FIVE BUSINESS DAYS FROM APRIL 18

Also Read: Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President Rajapaksa's residence

