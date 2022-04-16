BRIEF-Securities And Exchange Commission Of Sri Lanka Says Decided To Direct Colombo Stock Exchange To Temporarily Close Stock Market For Five Business Days From April 18

April 16 (Reuters) -

* SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF SRI LANKA SAYS DECIDED TO DIRECT COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE STOCK MARKET FOR FIVE BUSINESS DAYS FROM APRIL 18

