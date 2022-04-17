World News Roundup: Ukraine has asked G7 for $50 billion to cover budget deficit, says senior official; N.Korea's Kim observes missile test to boost nuclear capabilities and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine has asked G7 for $50 billion to cover budget deficit, says senior official

Ukraine has asked G7 nations for $50 billion in financial support and is also considering issuing 0% coupon bonds to help it cover a war-linked budget deficit over the next six months, the president's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Sunday. Speaking on national television, Ustenko said these options were being actively discussed.

N.Korea's Kim observes missile test to boost nuclear capabilities

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test-firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency reported on Sunday. The report comes amid signs North Korea could soon resume nuclear testing according to South Korean and U.S. officials and after Kim broke a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing with a launch last month.

French far-left consultations show the majority will abstain, vote blank in the presidential runoff

Most registered activists for French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon will abstain or leave their ballot papers blank in the presidential runoff between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, an internal consultation showed. Macron, a pro-European Union centrist, won the presidency in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen when voters rallied behind him in the runoff to keep her far-right party out of power.

Israeli police arrest nine as Palestinians seethe over Jerusalem shrine

Israeli riot police faced off with fireworks-hurling Palestinians in the alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday as a visit by Jews to a disputed holy site stoked tensions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Violence at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, which erupted on Friday, has raised fears about a slide back into deeper conflict over the site as Ramadan coincides with the Jewish festival of Passover. Christians also marked Easter in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle the impact of fuel ship's sinking

Some countries have offered to help Tunisia prevent damage to the environment after a merchant ship carrying up to one thousand tonnes of oil sank off the coast of Gabes, the Tunisian defense ministry said on Sunday. The ship heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta sank on Friday and the Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members.

Thai government says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels

Ramadan bombings in Thailand's Muslim-majority deep south will not derail peace talks with separatist rebels, the government said on Sunday after a sidelined insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attacks. Two explosions on Friday, which killed a civilian and injured three policemen, were carried out by "G5", a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organisation (PULO), its president, Kasturi Mahkota, told Reuters.

Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources

Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow the city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow. The target will require officials to accelerate COVID testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party official dated Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Russia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'

Russia gave holdout Ukrainian soldiers an ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverized southeastern port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces almost completely controlled in what would be its biggest capture of the nearly two-month war. Several hours after the 0300 GMT deadline, there was no sign of compliance by Ukrainian fighters holed up in the smoldering Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov.

Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report

Five people were killed in shelling of the city center of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities. "Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.

Rescuers hunt missing after South African floods kill more than 400

Floods have killed more than 400 and caused at least 10 billion rand ($684.58 million) in damage in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), a senior provincial official said on Sunday, as rescuers hunted for the missing and more rain was expected. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports, Durban.

(With inputs from agencies.)