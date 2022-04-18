US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court; Trump attempt at a coup to be a focus of U.S. House hearings, lawmaker Raskin says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

Far-right wing website InfoWars on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in the face of multiple defamation lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational.

Trump attempt at a coup to be a focus of U.S. House hearings, lawmaker Raskin says

Then-President Donald Trump attempted a coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and that will be a centerpiece of committee hearings in Congress next month, said Democrat Jamie Raskin, a committee member who led the prosecution of Trump's second impeachment. On that day in 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, encouraged by the Republican president in a speech outside the White House to protest formal congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in a November 2020 election.

Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall

Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were taken into custody, police said. Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall was not believed to have been a random act of violence but rather stemmed from "some kind of conflict" among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.

Lawmaker Raskin sees hope for U.S. climate legislation this year

U.S. Democrats in Congress squabbling over how best to invest in the fight against climate change will forge a compromise in coming months that could be signed into law by President Joe Biden, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin predicts. Significantly, Raskin signaled that he and other liberals should be willing to compromise on the shape of such a package, although he gave no details on what those compromises might be.

U.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs

U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and underscoring challenges in the coming months for U.S. President Joe Biden. The March total is a 24% increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border, the start of a rise in migration that left thousands of unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days while they awaited placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters.

Police hunt for Pittsburgh party shooters who killed 2, injured several

Police were searching for the shooters who opened fire at a house party in the East Allegheny neighborhood of Pittsburgh that left two young people dead in the early hours of Sunday. The two victims were both under 18 while eight more sustained gunshot wounds, police said, revising an earlier tally. An additional five were injured as they jumped out of windows or otherwise tried to flee gunfire that erupted at the short-term rental property where hundreds of people, mostly juveniles, had gathered at a large party.

Mexican union calls for U.S. probe into alleged labor abuses at Panasonic plant

A Mexican union said on Monday it will ask the U.S. government to investigate a Panasonic plant for alleged worker rights abuses, the latest in a series of disputes seeking to leverage a new trade deal to improve workplace conditions in Mexico. In a petition to U.S. labor officials, to be filed on Monday and shared with Reuters, Mexican union SNITIS said a Panasonic plant in the border city of Reynosa violated the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by signing a union contract behind workers' backs and firing several dozen employees who protested. "It's important to keep the U.S. government informed that worker rights are being violated," said Rosario Moreno, head of SNITIS, an independent union that grew out of worker dissatisfaction with traditional labor groups in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

