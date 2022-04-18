New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Following is the timeline of events in the case in which the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week.

Following is the timeline of events in the case in which the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week.

-Oct 3, 2021: Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. -Oct 5, 2021: PIL filed in SC expressing serious concerns regarding the fairness of the investigation into the incidents -Oct 20, 2021: SC comes down hard on the Uttar Pradesh government for its ongoing probe into the case, saying it thought police are dragging feet and they are required to dispel that impression and ensure recording of statements of witnesses before magistrates and their protection.

-Oct 26, 2021: SC directs the Uttar Pradesh government to give protection to the witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and find more eye-witnesses as such testimonies are more credible.

-Nov 17, 2021: SC appoints Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the probe by Uttar Pradesh SIT.

-Feb 10, 2022: Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC grants regular bail to Ashish and opined that the present case was one of “accident by hitting with the vehicle”.

-Feb 21, 2022: Plea been filed in SC challenging grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish.

-Mar 4, 2022: SC agrees to hear the plea challenging the grant of bail by the Allahabad HC to Ashish Mishra.

-Mar 29, 2022: UP govt tells SC that decision to challenge the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra is pending consideration before the relevant authorities.

-Apr 4, 2022: SC raises questions over High Court verdict granting bail to Ashish saying unnecessary details like post mortem report, nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence and reserves order.

-Apr 18, 2022: SC cancels bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish and asks him to surrender in a week's time.

