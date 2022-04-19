US Domestic News Roundup: Feds won't charge ex-Chicago police officer in 2014 shooting of Black teen; Louisiana shelter-in-place order lifted after chlorine leak and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Feds won't charge ex-Chicago police officer in 2014 shooting of Black teen

Federal prosecutors said on Monday they would not bring charges against the former Chicago police officer convicted in state court of killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, a videotaped shooting that touched off protests in the city. The decision to stand down on federal prosecution of Jason Van Dyke was made in consultation with McDonald's family and weighed the greater difficulty in securing another conviction, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said.

Louisiana shelter-in-place order lifted after chlorine leak

Louisiana authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order within five hours of issuing it after a chlorine leak on Monday.

A fire and chlorine spill at Olin Corp's plant in Plaquemine, a tenant at the Dow Chemical facility, was reported to Iberville Sheriff's office around 8:40 p.m., sheriff's office official Clint Moore told Reuters by telephone.

New York Times names Joseph Kahn executive editor

The New York Times Co named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years. Kahn has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016. He succeeds Dean Baquet.

Lawsuit challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene reelection can proceed, judge rules

A lawsuit seeking to block Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking reelection, alleging she is unfit for office because of her support of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol, can proceed, a federal judge ruled Monday.

In a legal challenge filed with the Georgia Secretary of State, a group of voters claimed Greene violated a provision of the U.S. Constitution passed after the U.S. Civil War is known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause."

U.S. Supreme Court snubs challenge to state and local tax deduction cap

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by four Democratic-leaning states to lift a cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes put in place as part of a 2017 tax overhaul under Republican former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away an appeal by New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey after a lower court threw out their lawsuit. The lower court held that the U.S. Congress had broad authority over taxes and did not violate the U.S. Constitution by placing a $10,000 limit on the amount of state and local taxes that individuals may deduct on federal income tax returns.

Woman stabbed on New York City subway platform in apparently random attack

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the thigh on a New York City subway platform on Monday, police said, six days after a mass shooting underground and in the latest of a string of apparently random attacks plaguing the city's transit system. The woman, who was not named by law enforcement officials, was stabbed at the 34th Street Herald Square station and was taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, a police spokesperson said.

U.S. will no longer enforce mask mandate on airplanes, trains after court ruling

The Biden administration will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Soon after the announcement, all major carriers including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as well as national train line Amtrak relaxed the restrictions effective immediately.

J&J settles West Virginia opioid litigation for $99 million

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it agreed to pay $99 million to settle claims by West Virginia that it helped fuel an opioid addiction crisis in the state, removing the company from an ongoing trial that began earlier this month. West Virginia is still pursuing claims against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and AbbVie Inc's Allergan in the Kanawha County Circuit Court trial for their alleged role in the crisis.

U.S. settles with UPS to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims

The U.S. Justice Department has secured a settlement with United Parcel Service Inc to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims in a civil action against the package delivery company, the agency said on Monday. "The settlement resolves the department's claims that UPS violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it discriminated against a non-U.S. citizen by requesting that he present additional documents to prove his permission to work after the worker had already provided sufficient proof," the department said in a statement.

U.S. will not conduct direct ascent anti-satellite missile tests, Harris says

The United States will announce on Monday that it will not conduct a type of anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test, after recently criticizing a similar test by Russia for endangering the International Space Station with debris. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who chairs the National Space Council, will make the announcement of a self-imposed U.S. ban at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

