Long-term strategic investments with government commitment needed to support innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular: WHO DG Tedros Ghebreyesus.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
