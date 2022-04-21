Iran must address U.S. concerns for sanctions relief beyond nuclear deal - U.S.

The United States said on Thursday if Iran wanted sanctions relief beyond that of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - an apparent reference to removing Iran's Revolutionary Guards from a U.S. terrorism list - it must address U.S. concerns beyond the pact.

"We are not negotiating in public, but if Iran wants sanctions lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they will need to address concerns of ours beyond the JCPOA," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 deal by the acronym for formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)