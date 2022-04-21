Left Menu

Iran must address U.S. concerns for sanctions relief beyond nuclear deal - U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:00 IST
  United States
  • United States

The United States said on Thursday if Iran wanted sanctions relief beyond that of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - an apparent reference to removing Iran's Revolutionary Guards from a U.S. terrorism list - it must address U.S. concerns beyond the pact.

"We are not negotiating in public, but if Iran wants sanctions lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they will need to address concerns of ours beyond the JCPOA," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 deal by the acronym for formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)

