BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy, asked about situation in breakaway Russian-speaking enclave in Moldova, says Russia is trying to destabilise situation in the region

April 26 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY, ASKED ABOUT SITUATION IN BREAKAWAY RUSSIAN-SPEAKING ENCLAVE IN MOLDOVA, SAYS RUSSIA IS TRYING TO DESTABILISE SITUATION IN THE REGION

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS RUSSIA IS TRYING TO SHOW MOLDOVA WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO IT IF THE COUNTRY CONTINUES TO SUPPORT UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

