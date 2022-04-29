We are paving the way for India to lead the next technology revolution. We are on our way to connecting 600,000 villages with broadband: PM Modi at the launch of Semicon India-2022.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
