Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 08:29 IST
Russia says civilians killed in shelling by Ukraine near Kherson - RIA news agency

Russia's defence ministry said shelling by Ukraine's forces of villages in the Kherson region has killed and injured civilians, the Russian RIA news agency reported early on Sunday. The ministry said Ukrainian forces shelled a school, a kindergarten and a cemetery in the villages of Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka. It gave no information on how many people were killed or injured, or when the shelling took place.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

