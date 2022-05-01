PM Modi extends greetings on Maharashtra Day, says state made phenomenal contributions to national progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day and prayed for their prosperity. PM Modi said that the state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress, and has excelled in diverse fields.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra." Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state. PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on its foundation day today, saying that Gujarati people are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments.

May 1 is also celebrated as International Workers' Day in celebration of labourers and the working classes. (ANI)

