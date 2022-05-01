Left Menu

PM Modi extends greetings on Maharashtra Day, says state made phenomenal contributions to national progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day and prayed for their prosperity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 09:30 IST
PM Modi extends greetings on Maharashtra Day, says state made phenomenal contributions to national progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day and prayed for their prosperity. PM Modi said that the state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress, and has excelled in diverse fields.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra." Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state. PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on its foundation day today, saying that Gujarati people are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments.

May 1 is also celebrated as International Workers' Day in celebration of labourers and the working classes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022