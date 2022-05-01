Man found dead near railway tracks in UP's Amethi

A 35-year-old man was found dead near railway tracks in Amethi of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Pandey.

Amethi police station SHO Umakant Shukla said the body, recovered from near railway tracks in Kushitali here, has been sent for post-mortem.

An investigation into the matter was underway, Shukla said.

