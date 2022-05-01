Delhi: Bhalswa landfill site continues to smoulder

Smoke continues to rise from the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi on Sunday where a fire broke out on April 26 (Tuesday) as some areas of the site continue to burn for the sixth consecutive day. Although the massive fire has been controlled to an extent, some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site are still burning.

So far, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on May 4 to explain the steps taken by it to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living nearby the landfill area at Bhalswa. The residents have informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to fire are entering their homes which is severally affecting the health of all residents including the women and children in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection fire. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi.

According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD's side has come to the fore. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire. Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have been reporting breathing problems. (ANI)

