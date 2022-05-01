Left Menu

Jharkhand: 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man dressed as sadhu

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:15 IST
Jharkhand: 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man dressed as sadhu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Jharkhand's Khunti district by a man, who visited her house in the guise of a sadhu to seek alms, police said on Sunday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Torpa police station area on Saturday, they said.

The three men, dressed as sadhus, visited the house of the girl to seek alms. One of them went inside the house to drink water, while the other two were talking to the girl's parents outside, police said.

Suddenly, the girl ran out of the house screaming, they said.

All the three men tried to flee, but villagers caught them and handed them over to the police.

''Based on the statement of the survivor, an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,'' Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI.

While two of the men are from Aurangabad in Bihar, the main accused is from Lohardaga district, police said.

This was the third incident of sexual assault of a minor in the last 10 days in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022