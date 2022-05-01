Left Menu

Over 19.18 cr unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with States/UTs: Centre

Over 19.18 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:58 IST
Over 19.18 cr unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with States/UTs: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 19.18 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. "More than 19.18 Cr (19,18,32,775) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the ministry.

It further said, "More than 193.28 crore (1,93,28,90,965) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category." The ministry stated that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021.

As per the ministry, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022