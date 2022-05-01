Over 19.18 cr unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with States/UTs: Centre

Over 19.18 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. "More than 19.18 Cr (19,18,32,775) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the ministry.

It further said, "More than 193.28 crore (1,93,28,90,965) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category." The ministry stated that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021.

As per the ministry, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

