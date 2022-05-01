UP: 2 killed in road accident

Left Menu

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 01-05-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 11:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people, including a police home guard, were killed on Sunday when a speeding truck hit a camel cart and a motorcycle on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased were identified as home guard Amit Kumar (40) and Sajid (35).

Kumar was riding the motorcycle and Sajid was on the camel cart.

The truck driver was injured in the accident in the Badaut area and has been admitted to a community health centre, the police said.

A probe is on in the matter.

