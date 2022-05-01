Left Menu

Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh colony for demolition drive

Chandigarh administration imposed Section 144 CrPC till Sunday midnight in Colony 4 due to the ongoing demolition drive in the area, according to an order issued by UT District Magistrate, Vinay Pratap Singh.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 11:43 IST
Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh colony for demolition drive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh administration imposed Section 144 CrPC till Sunday midnight in Colony 4 due to the ongoing demolition drive in the area, according to an order issued by UT District Magistrate, Vinay Pratap Singh.

"District Magistrate UT Chandigarh imposes Section 144 CrPC till midnight today in Colony no 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1 Chandigarh and within 500 meters from its periphery ahead of demolition to be carried out in the area today," the order read.

The restriction came into effect following an expected apprehension that the people of the said colony may cause obstruction, annoyance or injury to the persons lawfully employed or other general public during the demolition process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022