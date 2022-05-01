Russia should respond symmetrically to asset freezes by 'unfriendly countries' - Duma chairman

Russia should respond symmetrically to the freezing of Russian assets by some "unfriendly countries," Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman on Russia's state Duma, the lower house of parliament, wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

"It is right to take mirror measures towards businesses in Russia whose owners come from unfriendly countries, where such measures were taken: confiscate these assets," Volodin wrote.

