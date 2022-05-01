Left Menu

Ramakrishna Mission celebrates 125th anniversary

01-05-2022
Hundreds of devotees gathered at the Belur Math on Sunday morning as Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda, celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj said the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa helped the organisation in moving forward on its path of service to humanity.

He also spoke about the various educational, philanthropic and spiritual activities of the organisation.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the message of Swami Vivekananda will continue to inspire all.

''I convey my best wishes to the monks and devotees of, and all the students' community attached to, the Order of the Ramakrishna Mission on their 125th year celebrations. May the message of Thakur-Ma-Swamiji continue to inspire us all,'' she said.

Headquartered in Belur Math in West Bengal's Howrah district, Ramakrishna Mission was founded by Swami Vivekananda on May 1, 1897.

