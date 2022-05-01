Russia accused Ukraine of killing its own civilians in shelling of the Kherson region. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report. FIGHTING

* Russia carried out missile strikes across southern and eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, and some women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol after sheltering there for over a week. * Russia destroyed a new runway at Odesa's main airport. Zelenskiy vowed to rebuild it, saying, "Odesa will never forget Russia's behaviour towards it".

* Ukraine said Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on Mariupol, focussing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering. Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments.

DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow senior Democrat Adam Schiff appeared with Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

* Biden praised journalists covering Ukraine at a time when "a poison is running through our democracy... with disinformation massively on the rise." * Britain's Foreign Office said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.

* Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency, visited Lviv, meeting people displaced by the war. * Russia believes the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented, the TASS news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying. QUOTES

"We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes - it's the elderly, women and children," said Ukrainian fighter Sviatoslav Palamar at the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)