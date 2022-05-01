Utmost priority would be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness, says new Army chief

A day after taking charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday said that his utmost priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face security challenges. Addressing the reporters in the national capital today, the Indian Army chief said, "At first, I would like to say that my utmost priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current, contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict. In terms of capability development and force' modernisation, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation."

General Pande underlined that it is a matter of pride for him that he has been given the leadership of the Indian Army. "Indian Army had a glorious past that maintained the security and integrity of the nation. In the same way, it contributed towards nation-building," he said.

General Pande mentioned today that the geopolitical situation is changing rapidly and armed forces have many challenges. "It is the Indian Army's duty to remain ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with all sister Services. My endeavour will be to take forward the work done by my predecessors," he said.

He further stressed upon enhancing the inter-Service cooperation. "I would like to focus on ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation so as to enhance the Army's operational and functional efficiency. The aim will be to enhance inter-Service cooperation," he said to reporters today.

Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were present at the Guard of Honour ceremony in the national capital today for General Manoj Pande after he took over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff. All three Chiefs are from the 61st National Defence Academy (NDA) course. (ANI)

